CCRTA hold Bus Road-eo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The CCRTA hosted its 35th annual Bus Roadeo on Sunday.

The bus competition is for the transit authority's best bus drivers to compete in an obstacle course before advancing to the state level in Lubbock.

Oscar Zamora won the 35-foot bus competition and Rudy Lopez won the mechanic's competition.

Members of the community even got the chance to give it a try and found out, it's not so easy to operate one of those big buses.

