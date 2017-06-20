Celanese Corp. continues funding for Baffin Bay study

KLEBERG COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The Celanese Corporation will continue their support of the Island University's Baffin Bay study.

The company will be funding the study with a $150,000 dollar grant. Research began back in 2013 with Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries program.

Officials say the research provides science based assessments of water quality changes occurring in Baffin Bay.

Over the next three years, researchers hope to develop a long term watershed protection plan while educating the community on watershed restoration efforts.

