Celanese donating $30,000 to veterans organizations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Burn Pits 360 organization is dedicated to helping veterans suffering from respiratory problems suffered from war-zone burn pits.

On Wednesday, Celanese employees donated $14,000 to the organization. The employees held a military appreciation lunch over the summer and raised about $30,000.

Celanese plans on giving $2,000 to the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and another $14,000 to an organization called Combat Marines, a group dedicated to taking wounded warriors on outdoor adventures.

