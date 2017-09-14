Celebrate Deiz y Seis with a festival like no other

Do you have what it takes for the El Grito competition?

The 2017 Deiz Y Seis Festival kicks off Saturday, September 16 at the Ortiz Center. Authentic vendors, food, entertainment, an El Grito competition, and a special guest appearance from the honorable Reyna Torres Mendivil Ambassador, Consul General of Mexico along with the official traveling military band. The event is free and open to the public. For more info click here

