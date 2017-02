CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Celebrate National Kite Day at the Padre Island National Seashore next weekend on February 18th from 10-2.

Kids will be able to decorate their own kites!

This is a family friendly and pet-friendly event. (So as long as all dogs are on a leash)

Make sure to pack a lunch! There will not be any concession stands available.

