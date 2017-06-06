Celebrate Mandela Day Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Celebrate the 3rd Annual Mandela Day Corpus Christi Day event on Saturday July 22nd at Heritage Park Plaza from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

This FREE multicultural event is in honor of the Nobel Peace Prize recipient Nelson Mandela who impacted positive change through inspiration every day.

A poster contest and shoe drive will lead into the event on July 22nd.

Enjoy live music, a kids zone area, food trucks, vendors and much more.

Sponsorships and vendor space is still available. Volunteers are still needed. Contact www.mandeladaycc.com for more information.

