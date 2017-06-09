Celebrate the 4th of July with the 40th anniversary of the Mayor's Big Bang Parade

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 2017 marks 40 years for the Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Parade, and there's still time to be part of the celebration.

The City invites all types of floats, bands, walking teams, dancing groups and businesses to participate and show their patriotic spirit.

The Flint Hills Parade starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4th.

The mile-long route starts at the Federal Courthouse, runs along Shoreline Boulevard and ends at Park Avenue.

The parade entry deadline is June 15, applications can be filled out at www.bigbangcorpuschristi.com.

For more information about the parade contact the Parade Coordinator Amy McCoy at (361) 882-3242 or email her at amy@bucdays.com.

