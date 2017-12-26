KIII
Celebrating Kwanzaa in South Texas

First Edition viewers learned where Kwanzaa originated, why it is celebrated and how you can join the fun.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:51 AM. CST December 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The week long party is underway. You can celebrate Kwanzaa at Auvil's Sweet Nothings on 517 Everhart Friday, December 29, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call (361) 906-2245 to learn more.

