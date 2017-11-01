Celebrating life, family and culture during Dia de los Muertos

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 12 South Texas artists and community members have created their own Dia de los Muertos altars, and it's a sight the public must see in person.

The public will be able to experience the rich culture and traditions Thursday inside the Tejano Civil Rights Museum at 1517 N. Chaparral Street from 5-9 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos is a three-day Mexican holiday which creates a connection to our past and honoring the loved ones we have lost.

Traditionally, families create altars for their loved ones who have passed away with belongings of the person, pictures, and sentimental ornaments like marigold which represents sunshine and light.

The holiday has been celebrated for centuries starting in Mexico, and now at the Tejano Civil Rights Museum they are giving the public an opportunity to learn about the rich culture, and it's traditions.

"It's a wonderful insight this season is especially when we celebrate Dia de los Muertos because each one has story, each one has his own personality, and it takes on personality of each of the artists," said Dr.Adame Muesem Director.

At Dia De Los Muertos there will be live music, folkloric dancers, and food and it's free to the public.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV