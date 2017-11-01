Celebrating Life, Family, and Culture

Great things happen when artist come together. 12 South Texas artist and community members have created their own Dia de los Muertos alters and it's a sight the public must see in person. The public will be able to experience the rich culture and traditions November 2nd inside the Tejano Civil Rights Museum (1517 N. Chaparral St.) from 5-9PM. Enjoy free admission, delicious food, and live music!

© 2017 KIII-TV