'Celebration of life' for 10-year-old battling rare health issue

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children's Hospital calls it a "celebration of life," and it took place Thursday at the Hurricane Alley Waterpark downtown.

The honoree -- Michael Kelly, a 10-year-old boy from Corpus Christi battling, and so far winning, a serious health battle.

He is in every sense of the word a survivor.

"When I was a baby, I once had a trache," Kelly said. "It didn't hurt. It's just that it's kind of a sad thing."

"Michael was born with right-side diaphragmatic hernia," his mother Melissa Kelly said.

It's an extremely rare congenital issue.

"Basically what that means is a hole in the diaphram," Melissa said. "It affected all the hard organs in the right side, so with that hole there it didn't keep the liver and the appendix and everything down."

Michael has undergone a series of major surgeries, surviving and springing back full of energy.

On Thursday, Michael and many of his friends enjoyed a day at Hurricane Alley, all thanks to the generosity shown during this year's Fiesta de los Niños event.

Kevin Sharp bid during the event's live auction and then donated it to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"Driscoll's always been there for our kids and our employees' kids, so we're going to support them," Sharp said.

