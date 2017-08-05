Celebration of life
Most of us don't worry about being submerged in water, we don't worry about showering or swimming, but for two young boys, they've worried about water, for most of their lives. Today that restriction ends, Alejandro Gomez and Sebastian Cardenas dove int
KIII 6:51 PM. CDT August 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New information on fatal accident near Bishop
-
Quintanilla no-show in court
-
Local woman in need of kidney
-
South Texas Gardener: Best Summer Plants
-
Woman killed in HWY 77 accident
-
Meteorologist predicts 11 more named storms
-
47th anniversary of Hurricane Celia
-
Rise in drug overdoses
-
Police officer injured in accident
-
TAMUCC ROTC CADETS COMMISSIONED
More Stories
-
2017 Gulf Coast Humane Society TelethonJul 21, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
Man accused of creating child porn at Austin homeAug. 5, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
Toddler was deathly afraid of man accused of killing…Aug. 5, 2017, 8:35 p.m.