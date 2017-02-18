Ceremony honors the Battle of Iwo Jima

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Veterans gathered Saturday to remember and celebrate the legacy of the Marine Corps and their invasion of Iwo Jima.

72 years ago the American invasion had the goal of capturing the entire island, including the three Japanese controlled airfields.

The ceremony usually takes place at Sherrill Park but this year, due to construction, they celebrated at the Ben Garza gym.

(© 2017 KIII)