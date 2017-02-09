Chad Magill chooses not to run for mayor

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Chad Magill announced Wednesday via email newsletter that he will not be running for mayor.

Magill said "I am choosing to not run for Mayor of Corpus Christi in this Special Election.

Magill also said by taking this step, the city will have a better chance of saving the cost of a special election runoff. He hopes other candidates will also consider the greater good.

Magill also says that candidates should ask themselves if Corpus Christi needs another negative campaign or more negative publicity, to instead have an issue based campaign focused on what mayoral candidates can accomplish for the greater good our city.

Magill thanks everyone who has supported his campaign, and knows Corpus Christi can rise above all its challenges.

(© 2017 KIII)