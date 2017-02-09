Close Chad Magill drops out of Mayor's race Former City Council member Chad Magill has announced he is not going to run for Mayor. KIII STAFF , KIII 11:10 PM. CST February 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Former City Council member Chad Magill has announced he is not going to run for Mayor. There are now 6 candidates vying to replace Dan McQueen. Our Brian Burns spoke with Magill about his decision. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Chad Magill drops out of Mayor's race Feb. 9, 2017, 11:10 p.m. TAMUK host STEM summit for kids Feb. 9, 2017, 11:08 p.m. How man's best friend is helping cancer treatment Feb. 9, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
