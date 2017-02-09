KIII
Chad Magill drops out of Mayor's race

Former City Council member Chad Magill has announced he is not going to run for Mayor.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:10 PM. CST February 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Former City Council member Chad Magill has announced he is not going to run for Mayor.  There are now 6 candidates vying to replace Dan McQueen. 
 
Our Brian Burns spoke with Magill about his decision. 
 

(© 2017 KIII)


