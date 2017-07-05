KIII
Close

Challenge your basketball skills to support the Special Olympics

This 3 on 3 basketball tournament is looking for players and volunteers! Deadline to sign up is Friday, July 14. Be sure to sign up as all proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:32 AM. CDT July 05, 2017

This 3 on 3 basketball tournament is looking for players and volunteers! Deadline to sign up is Friday, July 14. Be sure to sign up as all proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics. For more information click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories