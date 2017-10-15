Chamber of Commerce giving advice to Non English Speakers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Chamber of commerce is looking to make the lives of non English speakers in the coastal bend easier. The Garcia Art&Education center will be the location of the Opening Doors Lets talk event.

The Chamber has set up focus groups that will give advice to locals who have difficulties communicating verbally through language barriers. The event will also include fun activities as well as food, and door prizes.

With today being the last day of Hispanic Heritage month the focus groups intend to give as much advice and assistance to those who seek it. The event is free to the public, and will take place Sunday 2 pm to 5 pm.

