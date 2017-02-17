Chamber president goes to work at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium got some special help with work around their facility Friday from Annette Medlin, President and CEO of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

It was the kick off of a new initiative called President on the Job, a chance for Medlin to get a better understanding of the work going on at various membership businesses around town.

"Well I'm not swimming with sharks, I can tell you that," Medlin said. "We'll be feeding some turtles and working with birds, and whatever they've got for me to do."

This will be a monthly initiative at various local businesses for Medlin.

(© 2017 KIII)