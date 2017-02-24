Changes made to Mustang Island Entrance

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has just installed wooden bollards on the beach at the Mustang Island State Park. It's part of a plan to permanently restrict vehicle access to that park. This all comes just as Spring Break crowds are about to converge on the Island beaches. If things remain as they are the traffic will have to be re-routed.

However, as of news time the Parks and Wildlife action is under review. As it stands now, the bollards are preventing vehicles from turning left from Newport Pass to get into the State Park. The only way to access that part of the beach is to drive up to the State Park entrance or by using Access Road 3.

State Representative Todd Hunter says the decision was never run by him or any of the public officials who should have been consulted. He calls that a major problem, especially at this time of year.

Hunter says it's likely those bollards will be taken down in time for Spring Break. He says he will be meeting with the State agency next week to get this resolved.

