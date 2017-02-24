Changes made to vehicle entry at Mustang Island State Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife cleared up some rumors going around regarding new rules for beachgoers, saying that vehicles are 100-percent still allowed on the Mustang Island, they're just changing how vehicles enter the the state park.

Cars will need to enter from Newport Pass or the state park entrance. Bollards will be blocking the entrance at Access Road 3.

Parks and Wildlife said the reason for the change is so they can take an effective daily visitation count, which they have to report to the State. They also said it will help keep that mile of beach cleaner, and should help with traffic year-round.

