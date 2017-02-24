Changes to vehicle entry at Mustang Island
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife cleared up some rumors going around regarding new rules for beachgoers, saying that vehicles are 100-percent still allowed on the Mustang Island, they're just changing how vehicles enter the the state park.
KIII 5:12 PM. CST February 24, 2017
