Charity League fashion show designer revealed

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Bringing together fashion and charity is the goal of the Charity League's fashion show in February, and on Friday they revealed this year's featured designer.

Members of Charity League and Julian Gold told 3News that Rebecca Taylor is this year's designer.

"Rebecca really exploded on the market for the past several seasons," said Kari Morrison, store director of Julian Gold. "She's the most talked about contemporary designer out there so we really felt the timing was perfect."

The fashion show will be held Feb. 22 and will serve as a culmination of all the work the ladies of Charity League have done throughout the year to raise funds for Hope House, a local nonprofit that serves pregnant women who have nowhere to turn.

"People can also come in there off the street and get what they need if they're pregnant and don't have what they need to have a baby," Charity League President Lesleigh Landreth said.

"And also this is a way to honor our donors that have been with us for so many years, and new donors as well," Style Show co-chair Samantha Gates said.

Last year they raised $262,000 for another local nonprofit. This year they hope to match that number or do better. To buy tickets to the show or a table for the event, visit here.

