Chicken and Bibles aims to feed and spread positivity to storm victims

Padre Island Resident Gives Back to Harvey Victims

Share This Story

CORPUS CHRISIT (KIII NEWS) - A Coastal Bend resident is giving back to Harvey victims in a different way. Kiii Anchor Heather Gustafson shares her story.

Melina Gosa is traveling up and down the coast giving out meals of chicken along with the Holy Bible.

Gosa said it's a take on the chicken and waffles pairing, they're calling it Chicken and Bibles, an added bonus of faith when people need it most.

Gosa prepares the chicken herself and the bibles are donated.

"We're Texas strong and we're going to get through it one day at a time through faith", she said.