CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Refugio police Chief Andy Lopez Jr has resigned and Captain Enrique Diaz has been named the interim chief.

Lopez has served as the chief in Refugio for over six years. His last day on the job was on Tuesday.



In a letter to Mayor Wanda Dukes, he said he plans on exploring other avenues that have recently been presented to him.

