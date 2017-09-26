Child, parent hit by car while walking to Calk-Wilson Elementary School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A child and his parent were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while walking to Calk-Wilson Elementary School. It's an accident the school principal said could have been prevented.

Now, Principal Sheila Thomas is urging parents to be extra vigilant.

Mornings before school can be hectic at Calk-Wilson Elementary School, but parents never expected to receive a voicemail from Thomas Tuesday morning saying that a student and parent had been hit.

The school confirmed that a four-year-old boy and his mother were both struck while walking to his Pre-K class.

"He was transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital and of course 911 was called immediately," Thomas said.

Thomas said their safety patrol officer was inside at the time because of the rain and thinks the crash could have been prevented had he been out at his normal post; but that's not the only problem -- had the mother nad her son been walking in the crosswalk, just 10 feet from where the accident happened, the accident likely would not have happened.

Parents are understandably concerned.

"We always cross in the morning," parent Ashley Kahla said.

Kahla and her kids just learned of the incident Tuesday afternoon. Her four-year-old daughter Arianna is also in Pre-K at the school.

"It makes me scared," Arianna said. "If you don't look both ways for the cars, they will hit you."

Kahla is now making sure her kids are well aware of how to stay safe, but she said it also comes down to parents and drivers.

"It could have been prevented. There is a lot of people who don't follow the street signs right here and they need to slow down," Kahla said.

Thankfully, the four-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery, but it's a stark reminder of how quickly an accident can happen, even when your child is standing right next to you.

