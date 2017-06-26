Children with diabetes enjoy summer camp

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - It's the time of the year when all kinds of summer camps aim to keep young children entertained and busy while they are out of school. One camp in Rockport, Camp Aranzazu, does that for kids with special needs.

This week the American Diabetes Association has brought some kids there for what they call Camp Sandcastle. They are aiming to provide a safe and fun environment for the kids while educating them on managing their disease. Our Madeleine Dart reports from the camp.

© 2017 KIII-TV