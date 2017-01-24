Child's death raises safety concenrs for I-37, Up River Road intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley is calling on State highway officials and others to come together and try to prevent another deadly accident along I-37 at exit 14-A -- the Up River Road exit where a four-year-old boy was killed Monday.

The boy was killed in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a 25-year-old woman was driving her truck down northbound I-37 when she slammed into the back of a red Ford Focus. Inside that car was a 29-year-old woman and her two young children.

Unfortunately, her four-year-old son was sitting on the side of the car the truck hit on and was killed.

A number of people began raising safety concerns about that congested exit and asked Texas Department of Transportation officials for comment. TxDOT told 3News they have a district safety team that reviews the details of every fatal crash, and they will do that in this case when they get those facts. They then work to try and come up with potential safety improvements, but Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley said a safety review is not needed in this case.

"We have to fix this problem. We can no longer wait for safety council meetings or any other kind of meetings," Pusley said. "We don't have to have a meeting for me to tell you that that's a dangerous intersection. It's very dangerous, and it's not going to get any better."

Police did take the cell phone of the woman who was driving the truck to see if she was on the phone at the time of the accident, which might help to explain how she slammed into the car causing the death of the young boy.

As of news time Tuesday no charges have been filed in the case.

