Choice Bus teaches kids the importance of education

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A special vehicle aimed at teaching kids the importance of education and making the right choices in life was in Falfurrias this week.

It's called the Choice Bus and this week hundreds of students in and around the Falfurrias area were able to go onboard.

Half the vehicle is made to look like a classroom, and the other half looks like a prison cell. The idea is to give young students a chance to see what life would be like behind bars if they made the wrong choices.

Students also got to listen to testimonials from people who regret dropping out of school, many of whom are prison inmates.

The Choice Bus is sponsored in part by the Mattie C. Stewart Foundation. Since 2008, the bus has visited more than 2 million students in 21 states.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV