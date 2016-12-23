Christmas gifts benefiting Coastal Bend families and veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - .82 cents of every dollar finds its way into the Salvation Army helping with job placement, home relocation, and financial stability. Noe Silva, director of the thrift store, said the 50% off sale is one day only - Friday, December 23 at their 5042 SPID location. Call 361-851-07232 if you would like to learn more. Women's clothing, furniture, appliances, and even knickknacks will be on sale.