Christmas tree recycling centers to open next month

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Operations and the Clean City Committee have announced eight convenient locations for Christmas tree recycling this January.

Residents can recycle their trees at any of the below locations starting Saturday, January 14th at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wal-Mart – 4109 S. Staples Street

Wal-Mart – Greenwood & SPID (1821 S. Padre Island Drive)

Wal-Mart – Calallen (3829 US Highway 77)

Bill Bode County Building – 11408 Leopard Street

The following locations will be accepting Christmas trees from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017:

Wal-Mart – 6101 Saratoga Blvd.

Wal-Mart – 1250 Flour Bluff Drive

Flour Bluff High School – 2525 Waldron Road (High School gym parking lot)

Whitecap Wastewater Treatment Plant – 13409 Whitecap Blvd.

In return for recycling trees, residents will receive a free tree seedling based on availability. Only clean, non-flocked (fake snow) Christmas trees with no decorations will be accepted.

For more information visit http://www.ccwasteplace.com.