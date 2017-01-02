Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you still have your Christmas tree, the City of Corpus Christi has some locations where you can drop them off to be recycled.
Only clean, non-flocked or fake snow trees will be accepted.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, you can take the trees to four different locations between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
If you would like to take them sooner than Saturday, you can take them to the J.C. Elliott Collection Center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For those residents who do not wish to recycle their trees. you may only set them out on the regularly scheduled brush collection days.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs