Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you still have your Christmas tree, the City of Corpus Christi has some locations where you can drop them off to be recycled.

Only clean, non-flocked or fake snow trees will be accepted.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, you can take the trees to four different locations between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you would like to take them sooner than Saturday, you can take them to the J.C. Elliott Collection Center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For those residents who do not wish to recycle their trees. you may only set them out on the regularly scheduled brush collection days.

