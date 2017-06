BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - There is a new leader over at CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville. Genifer Rucker was recently named President of Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.

Rucker is coming from CHRISTUS Spohn Santa Rosa where she was the Regional Director of Business Development.

She's also worked for South Central Texas Healthcare and NIX Healtcare System in San Antonio.

© 2017 KIII-TV