Christus Spohn offering free vaccines

Courtesy of Christus Spohn.

REFUGIO (KIII NEWS) - The Christus Spohn van is out and about offering free flu and tetanus vaccines for Hurricane Harvey victims, volunteers and relief workers.

The NAACP is helping the Care Van visit Aransas Pass, Rockport and Refugio.

Tetanus is a bacterial infection that can be contracted from rusty nails; a huge problem in the aftermath of Harvey. Health experts say to use caution when handling destroyed structures and to wear footwear around these sites.

The Christus Spohn Care Van will be in Refugio from 2 to 4 PM, today.

© 2017 KIII-TV