Church host Christmas for less fortunate in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Volunteers from the Three Crosses Outdoor Church gave way toys, food, and clothes to the homeless Christmas morning on Leopard Street by the Crosstown Expressway.

"It's Christmas. See the good spirit. What these people are doing," said formerly homeless resident Troy Harris. "Make a lot of people smile."

The Three Crosses Outdoor Chruch spent their Christmas giving to others in the Coastal Bend.

"These people come out here, and they do this," resident Pedro Martinez said. Cause otherwise, these people wouldn't have anything to eat."

Volunteers served food to over 200 people in need.

"Everyone is smiling, everyone is happy," Harris said. "You don't see that around here a lot."

The children enjoyed playing with their new toys at the event.

"I've been handing out toys for the kids and scarves and gloves for the women," volunteer Gloria Mejias said.

Some of the individuals have little to nothing.

"We lost our home and ended up having to come down here with nothing," resident Pedro Martinez said.

The individuals knew someone cared about them: especially during the holidays.

"They fed me and gave me clothes," Harris said. "It's Christmas."

Mark Lopez started the Three Crosses Outdoor Church five years ago on Christmas.

"We got together with Myra's Sports, and More and a lot of other baseball teams have joined us, and it's gotten bigger and bigger every year," Lopez said.

Lopez's brother said their family used to go to Fishes and Loafs for food.

"He remembers all of the people who were poor, and we used to be one of them so now we are here trying to help out other people," volunteer Roman Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it is important to be humble and to shed light for those who might not share the same struggles.

"We show our kids what it is to serve others and to show the love of Jesus to other people," Sandy Morales said.

The Lopez family and volunteers said they would continue this holiday tradition.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV