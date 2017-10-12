Church officials get tour of damage to Sacred Heart Catholic Parish

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officials with the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Rockport are still trying to figure out what to do with three of its buildings that were severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

The school there is still closed and students may not be able to attend classes there until next year.

Church officials at Sacred Heart along with the Catholic Diocese toured the facilities that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey The damage is estimated at well over $1 million.

Sacred Heart's Father Ray provided the tour of the parish grounds. The business office suffered a lot of water damage and the sheet rock has already been torn out. The parish hall is also in bad shape after its roof was ripped away and water poured in.

"We're looking at I'm sure over a million, definitely in the millions," Father Ray said. "I mean every building here on the parish campus was affected."

Father Ray also showed the inside of the Sacred Heart school. It housed Pre-K 3 through 5th grade. It's also in the same shape as the other two structures on the parish campus. Because of that damage, portable buildings will have to be brought in to start up classes again.

"Our goal is to be back in school or reopen the school and have the students come back by January the 4th," Father Ray said.

Church officials are trying to decide whether to renovate or demolish the damaged buildings. Insurance will cover some of the costs, but donors might have to step in if new buildings have to be constructed.

