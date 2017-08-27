Churches, organizations aiming to help those affected by Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There is no doubt that a lot of people are in need right now. Hurricane Harvey has left thousands of people without homes and basic necessities, and 3News has been getting calls asking how to help those who need it the most.

Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart found some groups that are trying to help, and has some ways that you can do the same.

Residents of Corpus Christi said they are thankful to have been spared from Harvey, sustaining minimal damage, so one church is coming together to spread hope.

"This is what we live for. To reach, raise and restore, and make a difference in peoples' lives," Pastor Rod Young of Church of Hope said. "Delivering hope to the communities of the Coastal Bend right now."

The pastor is leading the pack helping distribute relief aid to anyone, packing up cars and sending them to hard-hit cities like Aransas Pass and Rockport.

"It's very emotional. Heartbreaking to see what's happening in the lives of people," Young said. "We are looking to just give, and this is no charge to anybody here. This is free."

The Corpus Christi Salvation Army is also jumping to the aid of the brave individuals who are working day and night.

"What we're focusing on right now is we're providing food and water to the first responders," said Yamid Duarte of the Salvation Army.

If you're wondering how you can help, the Salvation Army has 42 mobile pantries, and starting Monday they will need volunteers.

"That is when we have the 10 canteens coming from Oklahoma to help us do mass feedings to the city," Duarte said.

If you want to volunteer for the Salvation Army, call 361-728-4647.

The Church of Hope also needs volunteers, and all you have to do is show up.

