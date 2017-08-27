TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas
-
Mayor: Search and rescue in Port Aransas
-
Aransas Pass, Texas, drone footage; Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017
-
RAW: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision
-
Port Aransas damage
-
UPDATES: The latest on Harvey
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
'Can I go home?': Corpus Christi Mayor: 'It's your call'
-
KIII Breaking News
-
KHOU Live Video
More Stories
-
Convoy from the Valley brings relief to Rockport residentsAug 27, 2017, 11:47 p.m.
-
Race against the clock with hundreds of Houston-area…Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Churches, organizations aiming to help those…Aug 27, 2017, 11:40 p.m.