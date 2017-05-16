Cinnamon Shore to expand over the next 20 years

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Developers behind upscale neighborhood Cinnamon Shore are investing in the future. An estimated $300 million in new features and amenities has already been in the w.orks

Over the next 15 - 20 years the budgeted cost for further expansion is estimated to be $1 billion.

More development is expected to take place a mile further south. The community is set to expand to both sides of highway 361.

Residents in the area will be able to cross the highway using a golf- cart bridge. Pools and lakes will also be a part of the new landscape.

