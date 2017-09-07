Citgo donates $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Citgo announced Thursday a big donation to Hurricane Harvey relief. The Houston-based petroleum company is donating $500,000 to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

The money is going to be used to help local authorities in providing services to hurricane victims. The monetary donation is made in addition to fuel and water the company has already provided to help with recovery efforts.

Citgo operates a refinery in Corpus Christi with more than 1,000 employees and contractors.

