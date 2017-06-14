City announces brush collection service behind schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City's Solid Waste Services announced Wednesday that brush collection has temporarily fallen behind schedule due to large amount of brush and debris being set out.

Starting Wednesday, a contractor will be helping City crews gather the higher volumes of debris. The contractor will begin north of Morgan Avenue to Up River Road, between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Ocean Drive. They will also pick up brush and debris set out in the North Beach area.

Only brush and bulky items are being collected. This does not include construction materials like lumber, masonry or concrete.

