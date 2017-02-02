City announces Labonte Park Easter reservation dates

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Labonte Park is a popular place for families in the Coastal Bend to spend their Easter Weekend.

The City announced Thursday that they will start taking reservations for spots that weekend starting on Monday, February 6.

Camp-outs and cook-outs always popular for families Easter weekend, call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at 361-826-PLAY (7529), or visit their website at http://www.ccparkandrec.com

Easter weekend is April 14 through April 16.

