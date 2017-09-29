City brush collection to finish first pass in next two weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi is working on the final phase of cleaning up reminders of Hurricane Harvey. In just two weeks, they plan to finish the first pass for collection of storm debris.

City crews and 13 private contractors will have completed the first pass in six weeks, half the time City crews alone can cover the that much ground. The City originally estimated 275,000 cubic yards of debris from the storm but officials think it will be much more.

Celina Pulcher with the City's Solid Waste Department said they have already collected 201,000 cubic yards, and that represents 73-percent of the total expected brush collection.

"We're estimating that in about two weeks we should be done. That's our hope. Estimate," Pulcher said. "From there we can go back through again and we're going to do another sweep, and pick up the construction and the debris and brush that was not picked up before."

Pulcher said recycling pickups every other week have not changed, but asked that citizens not put trash in the recycling bins as it slows collection.

Despite an okay from the governor, the City will not be burning the debris because of the cost of meeting burning regulations. They will be grinding the natural debris for both the landfill and other City projects.

