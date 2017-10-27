City celebrates after a section of Staples is complete

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A celebration was put on Friday morning as the City completed the rebuilding of a section of Staples street downtown.

The first phase of the project took a little over a year at the cost of $14.3 million. A section of the project was dedicated in a ceremony by the city to commemorate the completion in Septemeber.

District 1 Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn hopes that the residents realize it's a slow process, "we've waited so long to do it. Past councils have done nothing. So I think there's going to be another bond for streets that I'm hoping we pass. I mean you can definitely see the progress we've made. So I think that's an asset and the citizens see that. So we're going to have to continue to look for a solution to the rest of the roads."

Vaughn's districts end at Morgan, and she hopes the next leg, Staples from Morgan through Five Points to Alameda, goes quickly.

