City continues efforts to reduce littering in the area

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - The city of Corpus Christi is inviting the public to attend an anti-litter focus group Tuesday in an effort to keep the Coastal Bend litter free.

Several programs are already in place to reduce littering in the area. "Leave It Better Than You Found It" challenges citizens to pick up leftover trash despite whether or not they left it behind.

In a recent study conducted by TxDOT, the amount of trash and debris found on rural highways increased by 82 percent. Other studies have shown that littering has a negative impact on public health, animal, health and tourism.

Governor Greg Abbot recently signed House 1884 which would permit judges to sentence convicted litterers up to 60 hours of community service picking up debris or working in a recycling facility.

. The anti-litter focus group will last from 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M. at the Art Museum of South Texas. For more information contact lexi@bucketworksadvertising.com

