City Council approves 2017 Street Maintenance Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 2017 outline for the Street Maintenance Plan was approved by Corpus Christi's City Council this week. The plan, funded by the street user fee, is now in its fourth year.

281 streets in the city received seal coats or overlays in the past year thanks to the fee, which adds an average of about $5.39 for residents' utility bills. The higher business average is based on a separate formula.

The work plan adopted by Council Tuesday will continue the work based on a formula that picks streets worth maintaining. Those that are in worse condition go into the reconstruction category list.

There are approximately 56 streets slated for overlays and 71 for seal coats in this year's work plan. For a complete list of streets that will receive maintenance work this year, click here.

