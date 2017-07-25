City Council approves CCPD unmarked vehicles

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
This history of old Calliham
-
Bealls in La Palmera closing
-
Rockport man released on $5 million dollar bond
-
Man arrested in local church
-
Vigil held for shooting victim
-
Residents react to CCPD speed patrols
-
Corpus Christi woman struck, killed on I-37
-
Feds not buying human smuggling suspect's story
-
Vulture control in Alice
-
Cowboys Cut Whitehead Following Arrest Warrant
More Stories
-
Special Report: A Boater's StoryJul 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Buc Days Commission hands out scholarshipsJul 25, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
-
CCISD closes high school tracks to publicJul 25, 2017, 9:41 p.m.