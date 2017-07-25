City Council approves unmarked vehicles for CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Council members Tuesday night approved a second and final reading of an ordinance that would exempt the Corpus Christi Police Department from requirements that City vehicles be marked and identifiable.

Police now plan to have their unmarked patrol vehicles along our freeways. The vehicles will be equipped with sirens and a spotlight. The hope is that these vehicles will slow down aggressive drivers.

