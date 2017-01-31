KIII
Close

City Council discusses backflow preventers during meeting

Protecting our water system was yet again one of the main topics during Tuesday's City Council meeting -- more specifically, backflow preventers and what can be done to make sure they are working properly.

KIII STAFF , KIII 10:55 PM. CST January 31, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Protecting our water system was yet again one of the main topics during Tuesday's City Council meeting -- more specifically, backflow preventers and what can be done to make sure they are working properly.
 
Back in December, it was an issue with a backflow preventer at a local plant that sparked our water ban advisory in which citizens could not use tap water for nearly four days.
 
Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from Tuesday's Council meeting with the latest.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories