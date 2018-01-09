City Council discusses changes in wastewater rates

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Council reviewed Tuesday some possible changes that would reportedly mean lower wastewater rates for some and higher rates for others.

As of next month, the City of Corpus Christi is rounding up wastewater rates to the nearest nickel, which could generate some $12 million for the wastewater operating for their "pay as you go" collection system repair and replacement program.

The change in how the rates are determined was approved by Council back in September. During the review, council members said poor communication with the public led to people being surprised by the new rates.

"The models that we use, how the calculations were made, it's very complex and we don't have the right tools to get out to citizens to be able to explain to them exactly what's going to happen," Councilmember Debbie Lindsey-Opel said.

Lindsey-Opel said the City hasn't found the perfect way to get the word out.

