City Council discusses Texas ride sharing bill

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There were mixed reactions from City Council members Tuesday on Governor Abbot signing into law a bill that unilaterally allows ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft to operate in any Texas city in spite of local ordinances.

House Bill 100 gives the State the responsibility of regulating ride sharing companies, getting rid of the fingerprinting requirements that prompted Uber and Lyft to leave Corpus Christi.

Some on City Council are satisfied that the State has made the decision, while others are not.

"We originally asked the State to take it up as a regulatory issue on their side," Council Member Rudy Garza said. "So again, State took it up, made a decision, and we have to make the adjustments we have to make at the local level in order to go to comply with the State."

"They should let each city decide what they're going to do," Council Member Carolyn Vaughn said. "I don't have a problem with Uber or any other company, but I think the City needs the control, not the State."

"They help to promote job opportunities," Council Member Ben Molina said. "They also complement our public transit system, and of course, they're going to reduce the amount of driving accidents."

Uber said they plan to relaunch in Corpus Christi as early as this summer.

